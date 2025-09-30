Tuesday, September 30, 2025

ZSRM hosts views exchange meeting in Satkhira

Attending contractors and dealers highly praised the reliability and durability of ZSRM rebars

Update : 30 Sep 2025, 07:23 PM

Zahir Steel & Re-Rolling Mills Ltd. (ZSRM) organized an “Exchange Meeting 2025” in Satkhira with contractors, dealers, and construction professionals.

Nearly 200 industry professionals participated in the event.

The discussion focused on the quality of ZSRM rebars, the use of modern technology, and the production process that adheres to both national and international standards.

Attending contractors and dealers highly praised the reliability and durability of ZSRM rebars.

The meeting was presided over by ZSRM director Md Sohrawardi.

Also present were COO Md Humayun Kabir, GM (Finance & Admin) Md Riad Hossain, and GM (Sales & Marketing) Syed A Faiz.

ZSRM reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the supply of the highest quality rebars to support sustainable development in the country’s construction industry.

