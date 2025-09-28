Masuma Rahman Nabila new face of Veet Bangladesh

Popular actress Masuma Rahman Nabila has officially signed on as the brand ambassador for Veet Bangladesh.

The contract signing ceremony took place recently at the head office of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC in Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

Veet, the country’s leading depilation brand, has been serving Bangladeshi women for more than 25 years.

As the new face of Veet Bangladesh, Nabila will represent the brand across all activities, focusing on raising skin hygiene awareness while also supporting the company’s mission to expand its operations in the country.

The signing ceremony was attended by Reckitt Benckiser’s managing director Vishal Gupta, senior marketing manager Salahuddin Ahmed, senior brand manager Nishat Tamanna Mou, actress Masuma Rahman Nabila, and other senior officials from the company.

Sharing her excitement, Nabila said: “It is an honor to work with one of the world’s most trusted and popular brand, Veet. For over 25 years, Veet has been helping thousands of women in Bangladesh to feel confident and move forward in life. I am delighted to be part of this journey and to partner with Veet in its inspiring mission.”

Reckitt’s senior marketing manager Salahuddin Ahmed also welcomed the collaboration, saying: “We are very pleased to have Nabila on board. Alongside our business, Veet has always worked to create a positive impact on society. With Nabila as our brand ambassador, we believe we can take this work even further and reach more women across Bangladesh.”

For over two decades, Veet has remained the leading women’s hygiene brand in Bangladesh, committed to empowering women, promoting self-confidence, and encouraging greater awareness of personal care and hygiene.