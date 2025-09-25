Walton wins ‘Enterprise of the Year’ at Bangladesh Business Awards 2024

Walton has been honoured with “Best Enterprise of the Year” at the 23rd edition of the Bangladesh Business Awards, jointly presented by the global logistics service provider DHL Express and The Daily Star.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. received the award for the second time for its outstanding contribution to the national economy through reshaping Bangladesh’s electronics market, moving from import dependence to global competitiveness.

Earlier in 2014, Walton also recognized with the Bangladesh Business Awards

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed as the chief guest handed over the awards to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam at the gala event of “23rd DHL-The Daily Star Bangladesh Business Awards” at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital on September 23.

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin was also present as special guest.

On behalf of the organizers, DHL Express Bangladesh’s Managing Director Md Miarul Haque and The Daily Star’s Editor Mahfuz Anam was present at the function.

Receiving the award, Walton Hi-Tech’s Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam thanked the organizers and other related individuals for recognizing Walton as the Best Enterprise of the Year.

“This award has been achieved due to the trust, love and support of wide range of customers, well-wishers and general investors of Walton. Now, we are moving ahead with the vision of turning Walton into one of the best global brands as well as emerging Bangladesh as the hub of advanced, innovative and environment friendly smart electronics and hi-tech products manufacturing country. By manufacturing AI, IoT based innovative and advanced featured smart refrigerators and air conditioners, Walton have already highlighted the strength and outstanding advancement of the Bangladesh’s electronics industry. At present, ‘Made in Bangladesh’ tagged Walton brand products are being exported to more than 50 countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and America. This recognition will further accelerate Walton’s progress in global market expansion.”

In the 23rd edition of the Bangladesh Business Awards, total of three individuals and two organizations, including Walton, have been honoured under five categories: Business Person of the Year, Best Financial Institution of the Year, Best Enterprise of the Year, Outstanding Woman in Business, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.