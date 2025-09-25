Thursday, September 25, 2025

Meena Bazar opens new outlet at Mirpur 60 Feet Road

The new outlet was officially inaugurated by Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder, COO of Meena Bazar, along with esteemed franchise business partners

Update : 25 Sep 2025, 04:14 PM

Meena Bazar, one of Bangladesh’s leading supershop brands, has expanded its footprint with the grand opening of a new outlet at 60 Feet Road (Opposite Monipur Boys’ School), Monipur, Mirpur-2.

The inauguration took place on Thursday, marking another milestone in the brand’s nationwide growth.

The new outlet was officially inaugurated by Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder, COO of Meena Bazar, along with esteemed franchise business partners.

Also present were Business Development Head Faridur Reza, Operation Head Rakib Hossain Khan, and other senior officials from Meena Bazar.

“We are delighted to open our new outlet at Mirpur 60 Feet Road,” said Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder.

“With enhanced facilities and a customer-centric approach, we are confident this outlet will bring greater convenience, better service, and a richer shopping experience for our valued customers.”

Residents of Mirpur 60 Feet can enjoy home delivery services by placing orders via the hotline at 01933-117755 or shop online at meenabazaronline.com.

Meena Bazar remains committed to delivering international-standard service and product quality at competitive prices, ensuring a seamless and satisfying shopping experience for all customers.

