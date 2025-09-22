Danish Embassy hosts ‘Zero Food Waste Lunch’

One third of all global food products end up as waste instead of providing nutrition. This makes food loss and waste a global challenge.

To highlight the issue, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh hosted a Zero Food Waste Lunch, bringing together Bangladeshi influencers and changemakers to inspire action and raise awareness ahead of the “International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste” on September 29.

Every day, an estimated 10,000 tons of food is wasted in Bangladesh. A World Bank report indicates that up to 34% of staple foods such as rice, fish, lentils, and mangoes are lost before they reach the plate.

This means lost resources, higher food prices and additional pressure on the planet.

Speaking at the event, Christian Brix Møller, ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, said: “Food waste is a matter of lost opportunities. Farmers lose income, families struggle with higher food prices, and our planet bears the cost. With today’s Zero Food Waste Lunch, we wanted to show that sustainability and taste can go hand in hand. Together, with small steps and big voices, we can make sure food ends up where it belongs on people’s plates, not in the bin.”

The specially curated menu was designed to use every ingredient to its fullest, from preparation to consumption. showing that creativity and innovation in the kitchen can reduce food waste while maintaining taste and quality.

Maria Stein Knudsen, sector counsellor of food and agriculture at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh, stated: “Food loss means lost livelihoods, food insecurity for families, and greater pressure on natural resources. Practical solutions exist. Through initiatives like today’s lunch, we can inspire people to rethink habits and take simple steps that together make a big difference.”

The Zero Food Waste Lunch is part of the Embassy’s broader SDG Facility, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Bangladesh by engaging local voices, fostering innovation, and building partnerships for sustainable development.