NBR misses Jul-Aug’FY26 revenue target by 6,577.26C

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) missed its FY26 collection target for the first two months (July and August), but also witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth.

During the first two months of the ongoing FY26, NBR fell short of Tk6,577.26 crore, collecting a total of Tk54,423 crore against a target of Tk61,000.26 crore, according to the latest provisional data release by NBR.

The amount was Tk45,005.16 crore during the same period of FY25.

This means there was a 20.93% YoY growth in the first two months of the fiscal.

Data analysis also revealed that in August, revenue collection increased by Tk4,084.5 crore compared to August 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 17.69%.

The total revenue collection was Tk27,174 crore in August only. In FY25, it was Tk23,089.37 crore.

Collection breakdown

In August 2025, the highest collection came from the local value added tax (VAT) sector, totalling Tk11,085 crore. In August 2024, revenue collection in this sector was Tk8,283.15 crore.

The growth rate in domestic VAT collection in August 2025 stands at 33.83%.

During this time, NBR collected Tk8,442 crore from the income tax sector, which was Tk1,643 crore higher than the Tk6,798.73 crore collected in the same sector in August 2024.

Hence, revenue from income tax and travel tax collection in August 2025 showed a growth of 24.17%.

However, the Customs wing saw a decline in revenue, highlighting sluggish export-import activity.

Its collection was Tk7,647 crore against a target of Tk10,061.35 crore, down from Tk8,007.49 crore in August 2024, marking a 4.5% decrease.

Insight

Insiders said the 20.93% revenue growth measured against July and August 2024, when the student-led uprising slowed economic activity, may appear satisfactory but should not be seen as a cause for complacency.

NBR noted that due to changes in the economic codes within the iBAS++ system, a significant amount of Customs House revenue has been recorded in September 2025, which led to a negative growth rate in this sector in August this fiscal year.

To sustain revenue growth, NBR said its dedicated staff are working to expand the tax net, ensure compliance, and detect tax evasion more effectively.

However, NBR remains hopeful that esteemed taxpayers, by complying with the law and paying due taxes on time, will continue to be proud partners in building the nation.