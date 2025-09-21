A hat-trick of wins for Platinum Hotels by Sheltech at Sata 2025

Platinum Hotels by Sheltech has brought home three major accolades at the South Asian Travel Awards (Sata) 2025, solidifying its position as a leading name in Bangladesh’s hospitality industry.

Platinum Hotels by Sheltech is a premier hospitality brand under Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd., one of Bangladesh’s most respected conglomerates.

Known for its world-class service, stylish accommodations, and prime city locations, Platinum Hotels caters to both corporate and leisure travelers.

Its portfolio includes Platinum Grand, a boutique luxury hotel, and Platinum Residence, an upscale city and business hotel offering comfort, convenience, and value.

Platinum is grateful to its valued guests and partners who have been part of this journey and continue to inspire to set new benchmarks in hospitality.

With these honors, Platinum Hotels by Sheltech remains committed to excellence, innovation, and continues to set new benchmarks for quality and excellence in the country’s hospitality sector.