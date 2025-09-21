Walton wins Superbrands Award for 3rd straight year

Walton has won the International Superbrands Award for the third consecutive time for its outstanding success in the electronics and home appliance industry.

Walton received this recognition for maintaining its top position in the electrical, electronics and technology products market by providing international quality products and services for a long time and earning the trust and confidence of customers.

Superbrands Bangladesh, the representative organization of the world-renowned multinational company Superbrands Worldwide, has recognized Walton in the Electronics and Home Appliances category for the year 2025-26.

With this, Walton, the only global electronics brand from Bangladesh, has received the prestigious Superbrands award for the third consecutive time for six years.

Walton was also recognized by Superbrands Bangladesh in the last two events for the years 2020-21 and 2023-24.

The brand was honored at the Superbrands Bangladesh 2025-26 Gala event organized at a five-star hotel in the capital on Saturday.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC managing director SM Mahbubul Alam received the Superbrands trophy and certificate.

Also present at the event were Walton Deputy Managing Director Md Mofizur Rahman, Senior Executive Director and Business Coordinator Tanvir Anjum, and Chief Marketing Officer Zoheb Ahmed.

Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam said that the trust, love and support of countless customers, well-wishers and general investors have contributed immensely to the recognition and prestige of Superbrands for the past 6 years.

“This success is another milestone in the progress of making Walton one of the world's leading global brands. This prestigious recognition from International Superbrands will further inspire us to expand Walton's brand business in new countries around the world, in addition to delivering innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly technology products to global buyers.”

A total of 49 brands, including Walton, have received the 'Superbrands Bangladesh 2025-26' award for the next two years for gaining the trust of consumers in various categories including product quality.