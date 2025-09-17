Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Affordable ‘Akij Drinking Water’ launched in market

This bottle contains an additional 10% water—that is, consumers are getting 330 ml of pure water for only Tk10, where bottled water priced at Tk20 seems expensive to many

Update : 17 Sep 2025, 06:24 PM

Recently, Akij Food and Beverage Limited launched its new drinking water brand “Akij Drinking Water” through a grand event at the Active Pulse Half Marathon Expo.

The new brand was officially unveiled at this event held at the ballroom of Hotel Renaissance in the capital.

In addition, Akij Drinking Water is also the official drinking water partner of the Active Pulse Half Marathon.

Akij Food and Beverage Limited has established the largest and most modern bottled water production line in South Asia and, keeping in mind the slogan “Pure water for everyone at an affordable price”, has launched 300 ml Akij Drinking Water in the market in the first phase, which costs only Tk10.

However, this bottle contains an additional 10% water—that is, consumers are getting 330 ml of pure water for only Tk10, where bottled water priced at Tk20 seems expensive to many.

Akij Drinking Water will become an easily available and acceptable alternative for the general consumer, as 500 ml and 2-liter Akij Drinking Water will also be available in the market very soon.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Akij Food and Beverage Limited CEO Syed Zahurul Alam, CMO Maidul Islam, Senior Brand Manager Abdul Aziz, and other officials.

At the event, CEO Syed Zahurul Alam said: “Our goal is to provide pure water to everyone at an affordable price. We are working to fulfill this goal. We believe that Akij Drinking Water will soon become the first choice of the people of the country.”

