South Asia Trade Fair 2025 in Dhaka on Sept 18-21

A four-day South Asia Trade Fair-2025 will be held on September 18-21 in the capital, starting Thursday.

A press conference was held at the FBCCI's Motijheel office on Tuesday to brief stakeholders about the fair.

The fair will showcase various types of products including ready-made garments, textiles, pharmaceuticals, jewelries, cosmetics, leather products, home appliances and kitchenware, processed food, electronics, etc.

Hundreds from companies will participate in the fair with their products and services.

Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) will organize the fair.

Highlighting the features of the South Asia Trade Fair 2025, Zulfiqar Ali Butt, secretary general of SCCI informed that the top companies from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are participating in this fair. This fair will help to create people to people connectivity which is very important to promote regional trade and business.

Earlier in his welcome speech at the press conference, FBCCI secretary general Md. Alamgir highlighted the purpose of forming the Saarc Chamber and its activities in promoting regional trade and business.

He further said that South Asia Trade Fair 2025 will also help to promote traditions and cultural characteristics of the countries through highlighting various products like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and electronics.

Business knowledge will also be exchanged among businessmen through this fair, he noted.

Md Zafar Iqbal, head of international wing at FBCCI, also spoke at the occasion.