Starcom Bangladesh Wins Creativepool 2025 Award in UK

Starcom Bangladesh has earned international recognition by winning the prestigious Creativepool Award in the Digital Category for its campaign “Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – Summaries, Just Like That!”

Starcom Bangladesh, part of the global Starcom network and BITOPI Group, is a leading media and communications agency known for its expertise in media planning, buying, and delivering 360° marketing solutions.

This award celebrates the agency’s innovative work in combining technology with creative consumer engagement.

Speaking on the achievement, managing director of Starcom Bangladesh Sarah Ali expressed: “This award is a proud moment for Bangladesh. It reflects not just our team’s creativity but also our ability to use cutting-edge technology to tell powerful stories. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra campaign, we proved that Bangladesh can deliver world-class digital innovation that resonates globally.”

The winning campaign showcased the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s AI feature through interactive banner ads, giving users a 60-word summary of news articles to demonstrate the phone’s real-time summary.

“The campaign was built around a simple question: Can summarizing the news capture people’s interest?” stated RH Shajeeb, digital media director of Starcom Bangladesh.

“Through this approach, we creatively highlighted the phone’s unique features from a consumer perspective, showcasing its AI-powered real-time summarization and technological advancements in an engaging way,” he added.

Mohammad Ahmedun Faiez, vice president of Starcom Bangladesh said: “After winning multiple awards locally, we are now focusing on establishing our presence in international competitions. This is a first for us, and we look forward to achieving even more on the global stage in near future.”

Creativepool is a global creative industry network that connects agencies, brands, and talent through its platform.

Its annual awards celebrate the best in advertising, design, branding, digital, sustainability, and more. Beyond recognizing great work, the Creativepool Annual promotes innovation, collaboration, and global visibility, with winners chosen by both expert judges and public voting. To know more about the winning case in the Digital Category, visit https://creativepool.com/annual/2025/winners/