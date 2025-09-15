Step Footwear signs Tawsif Mahbub, Tanjin Tisha as brand ambassadors

Step Footwear, one of the country’s most popular and trusted footwear brands, organized its special 'signature event' on Saturday at the Dhaka Regency Hotel, transforming the venue into a vibrant and festive celebration.

At the event, two of the country’s leading stars—actors and models Tawsif Mahbub and Tanjin Tisha—were officially signed as brand ambassadors of Step Footwear.

Shamim Kabir, managing director of Step Footwear, signed the agreement on behalf of the company. This initiative is set to strengthen the brand’s connection with the younger generation.

At the event, Step Footwear unveiled ten new and exciting products, which are expected to open a new horizon in the world of fashion and comfort.

In an open Q&A session, Shamim Kabir addressed a range of questions from attending journalists, offering insights into the brand’s vision and future plans.

Upon signing the contract as Step Footwear’s brand ambassador, the country’s popular actor and model Tawsif Mahbub said: “I am truly delighted and proud to join the Step Footwear family. This leading brand in the country has always provided trendy, stylish and comfortable products. I myself have been using Step Footwear shoes since 2014. It is a special honor for me to get the opportunity to work with this brand. I believe that our joint efforts will open the door to new styles and innovations and make every step of the consumers more unique and memorable.”

Popular actor and model Tanjin Tisha said: "I am really happy to be associated as the brand ambassador of Step Footwear. This one of the most popular brands in the country has already gained the trust of consumers by combining fashion, comfort and quality. It is a matter of great pride for me to get the opportunity to work with such a unique brand. I believe that in the coming days, with our joint efforts, each product of Step Footwear will bring new inspiration and unique style experiences to consumers."

Shamim Kabir, managing director of Step Footwear, said: “I am very happy to welcome everyone to today’s 'Signature Event'. Step Footwear is more than just a brand—it is a symbol of fashion, comfort, and quality. Our aim is to create experiences that make every consumer’s lifestyle more stylish and comfortable. We hope that our new products and innovative initiatives will open new horizons in the country’s fashion industry. By consistently delivering innovation, quality, and contemporary fashion trends, we strive to elevate our customers’ experience. Today’s successful event marks another milestone in taking the Step Footwear brand to new heights.”

The event commenced with a dazzling fashion show and catwalk featuring the country’s top models and artists, leaving the audience enthralled.

The showcase highlighted Step Footwear’s diverse and stylish collection, presenting the brand’s products in a striking and elegant manner.

Earlier in the day, Step Footwear hosted a business conference with franchisees from across the country.

Senior company officials discussed in detail next year’s sales and marketing plans, business management and development strategies, customer satisfaction, and other key operational priorities.

The event was masterfully organized under the overall direction of Ad Sign, the country’s leading advertising agency.