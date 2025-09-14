ACI Hygiene Products factory achieves world-class ISO certification

ACI Hygiene Products Factory has recently been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

Taking into account a multitude of aspects from product quality, standard operating procedure, hygiene, operational capabilities etc, an ISO certification is a symbol of assurance that organization meets rigorous quality standards, appropriate for the industry.

Twinkle Baby Diaper and Freedom Sanitary Napkin are manufactured at this state-of-the-art ISO-certified factory.

ACI PLC is reputed in the FMCG hygiene products space, with brands like Savlon Twinkle, Freedom, Respect and others, with a range of products from baby care, adult care and feminine care, serving millions of households across the country, transforming lives and contributing to economic development.

Through Freedom, ACI Hygiene Business is not only supporting women’s health but also empowering greater female participation and confidence in the workplace.

The certification ceremony was attended by key officials, including ACI Hygiene Products business director Khandaker Ishtiak Ahmed, general manager (sales) Mezanur Rahman, general manager (factory operations) Dipankar Biswas, director (media & communications) Md Nahid Newaj, manager (regulatory affairs) Md Polash Hossain, along with other distinguished guests.

The International Organization of Standardization (ISO) certification is widely recognized as a symbol of excellence.

It reflects an organization’s commitment to efficient management systems, safe production practices, product quality, and customer satisfaction.

For ACI Hygiene Business, this certification not only reaffirms its dedication to maintaining global standards but also strengthens its position as a trusted and competitive brand in both local and international markets.

With strict adherence to international benchmarks and national regulatory guidelines, ACI Hygiene Business continues to focus on innovation and quality.

By offering reliable hygiene solutions, the company is working relentlessly to improve health and enhance the quality of life for consumers.

The BSTI-endorsed ISO certification stands as a testament to these ongoing efforts and reaffirms ACI Hygiene Business’s pledge to excellence.