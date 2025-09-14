Sunday, September 14, 2025

Nodes Digital secures €40,000 to drive climate-smart farming in Bangladesh

With OCIF’s funding, Nodes Digital Limited aims to accelerate product development, expand distribution, and strengthen its R&D capacity

Update : 14 Sep 2025, 02:51 PM

Nodes Digital Limited, a pioneering AgriTech company based in Bangladesh, has secured €40,000 from the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) to advance its climate-adaptive technologies for agriculture and aquaculture.

The company’s mission is clear: bridge the digital gap in farming through IoT-powered solutions that increase sustainability, productivity, and resilience, especially for underserved communities.

Founded by Dr. Saad Hasan and Shafkat Choudhury, Nodes Digital Limited has developed field-tested technologies that help Bangladeshi farmers make data-driven decisions around irrigation, feed, and resource management.

Their IoT systems have already been deployed across 100+ hectares of farmland in northern Bangladesh, reducing water usage by up to 40% while improving yield outcomes.

With OCIF’s funding, Nodes Digital Limited aims to accelerate product development, expand distribution, and strengthen its R&D capacity.

“This funding comes at a critical time,” said Dr. Saad Hasan, CEO of Nodes Digital Limited.

“We’re now able to invest further into hardware and AI innovation, helping farmers reduce costs and improve output, without compromising on sustainability.”

Nodes Digital Limited is a graduate of the second cohort of the Orange Corners Bangladesh Incubation program; a global public-private initiative of the Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, implemented by YY Ventures, BYLC and SAJIDA Foundation with support from private partner Unilever Bangladesh.

Dr. Saad Hasan, CEO of Nodes Digital, said: “Orange Corners teaches you the ‘unknown unknowns’, the things you don’t even realize you need to know as an entrepreneur.”

Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) is an investment-readiness and financing facility designed to strengthen early-stage, impact-driven businesses.

In Bangladesh, it is implemented by SAJIDA Foundation and YY Ventures.

