National Bank strengthens growth agenda with Managers Meet in Dhaka

National Bank PLC reaffirmed its commitment to growth, customer trust, and service excellence by organizing a “Managers Meet” at its Head Office on September 11.

The event brought together branch managers of the bank’s top 11 Dhaka branches, led by managing director Adil Chowdhury, along with senior officials of the bank.

The meeting reviewed branch performance and outlined forward-looking strategies to strengthen National Bank’s market position.

Speaking as chief guest, managing director Adil Chowdhury inspired participants with his vision for the Bank’s future: “Our branches are not just service points — they are the heartbeat of National Bank. Each interaction with a customer is an opportunity to build trust, to demonstrate innovation, and to reflect the values that set us apart. The strength of National Bank lies in the dedication and professionalism of its people, and together, we must create an institution that not only delivers financial solutions but also stands as a partner in the aspirations of our customers. This is how we will restore confidence and chart a bold new path for sustainable growth.”

He urged branch managers to give special focus to enhancing customer satisfaction, recovering non-performing loans, and mobilizing fresh deposits — key drivers of the bank’s ongoing transformation.

The session was also attended by Imran Ahmed, deputy managing director; Md Abdur Rahim, deputy managing director- incharge; Md Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan, deputy managing director- incharge; Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Mithu, EVP & head of treasury; Krishna Kamal Ghose, EVP & head of financial administration division; Mehbub Hasan, SVP of the corporate & regulatory affairs unit; Md Mizanur Rahaman, SVP of corporate & regulatory affairs unit, and Md Tariqul Islam Khan, head of SAMD (current charge).

National Bank PLC continues to roll out bold initiatives to strengthen its foundations, regain customer confidence, and position itself as a leading, customer-centric financial institution in Bangladesh.