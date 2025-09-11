Experts: Women’s role in energy sector maintenance will be undeniable

In future, electricity will be generated in many different locations, so women’s role in energy sector maintenance will be undeniable, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Thursday.

The program, titled “Women and Energy Carnival 2025”, was organized by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) under its Women’s Empowerment and Energy (WEE) Project.

The daylong program was held at the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon, Dhaka and featured exhibitions, cultural performances, storytelling sessions, and policy dialogues on how to make Bangladesh’s renewable energy transition more inclusive, sustainable and gender-responsive on Thursday.

Moazzem also said: “Currently, electricity is produced in one place and distributed elsewhere - this is called centralized production. But in the future, this will change, as electricity will be generated in many different locations. Women’s role in maintenance will be undeniable.

He emphasized the urgent need to integrate gender perspectives in the renewable energy policy framework to achieve a just transition.

Earlier, anasree Mitra Neogi, director, rights and governance programs at MJF, delivered the keynote presentation, where she said that it was very important to see whether everyone’s participation in inclusive energy is being ensured. “Equitable fairness is required.”

Mentioning the hilly areas as example she said not all areas of the country have access to electricity.

Due to the lack of renewable energy in women’s work, a lot of time is wasted. Thus, it is high time to adopt the renewable energy, she added.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, who chaired the opening session, remarked: “The Women and Energy Carnival reflects our commitment to amplifying women’s voices and ensuring they are central to Bangladesh’s sustainable and green transition.”

“Gradually all the conventional fossil fuel-based energy sources will be finished. I can’t see other alternative source of electricity other than the renewable energy,” she added.

She emphasized and congratulated on recognition of unpaid care work of women.

Sharif Jamil, member secretary of Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (Dhora) and coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh, said that movements should not be viewed only in the form of projects and women’s participation must be increased.

“We often do not even consider women as stakeholders. Work must be done inclusively - public representatives should not be the only stakeholders,” he furthered.

Speaking as special guest, Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, first secretary (environment & climate change) and deputy head of development cooperation, Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, highlighted the importance of ensuring women’s equal participation in policy and decision-making around climate and energy.

She emphasized on advocating for sustainable energy solutions.

“Due to technological advancement, now is the time for us to think sincerely about renewable energy.”

Md Mahbubur Rahman, deputy secretary of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda), said: “If we talk about climate, women have a significant role there. In areas like green finance, women’s role is often greater than men.”

He emphasized considering women’s participation as stakeholders.

Tanzina Dilshad, program manager (environment & energy) at the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, said women’s participation in leadership roles is still low. However, in the case of renewable energy, women’s involvement is higher, and this is a positive sign.

She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting initiatives that ensure women are not left behind in the energy transition.