Alibaba to join 24th Textech Bangladesh 2025 Int’l Expo to empower local SMEs

At the expo, Alibaba.com will help local SMEs become export-ready, particularly ahead of the Western holiday season, a key period for global trade

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:39 PM

Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, on Tuesday announced to participate in the 24th Textech Bangladesh 2025 International Expo at Hall-B: Stall No: BT17E & BT17F from September 10-13 in Dhaka.

As part of its mission to support local businesses, Alibaba.com invites Bangladeshi SMEs—especially in the textile, jute, and handicraft sectors—to visit their stall and explore opportunities to sell products internationally.

Founded in 1999, Alibaba.com connects millions of businesses worldwide and provides AI-powered solutions for product sourcing, supplier verification, online ordering, payments, logistics, and after-sales support.

At the expo, Alibaba.com will help local SMEs become export-ready, particularly ahead of the Western holiday season, a key period for global trade.

“Bangladeshi SMEs have huge potential in global textile and handicraft markets,” said Foncel Lan, head of Alibaba.com Global Potential Countries.

“Through the expo, we aim to connect local sellers with international buyers and provide the guidance they need to grow and export successfully.”

The 24th Textech Bangladesh 2025 International Expo is Bangladesh’s largest and longest-running platform for showcasing innovations in yarn, fabric, trims, and accessories.

Over two decades, it has become a hub for networking, sourcing, and business growth in the textile sector.

Alibaba.com’s stall will offer insights into Alibaba.com trends, AI driven product optimization and marketing strategies, helping Bangladeshi SMEs confidently step into the global market.

