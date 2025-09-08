MetLife Bangladesh recognizes best performing agency force

MetLife Bangladesh has recently recognized around 1,000 of its top-performing financial associates, unit managers, and branch managers through recognition ceremonies.

The award recipients were honored based on their exceptional business performance in the year 2024, use of digital technology, superior customer service, creation of employment opportunities, and notably, efforts made to make life insurance more accessible to the people of Bangladesh.

“For over 70 years, MetLife Bangladesh has been a trusted partner in securing the futures of millions of people. Our field force upholds this legacy by guiding customers toward financial security. We continuously invest in their growth through training, digital tools, and meaningful recognition, empowering them to lead with excellence and impact more lives,” commented Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, MetLife serves around 1 million individual customers and over 900 corporate clients with more than 13,000 insurance agents.

Along with the award winners and their spouses, the recognition programs were also attended by Lyndon Oliver, regional president, MetLife Asia; Elena Butarova, senior vice president, head of Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, and Vietnam; Young Ho Han, vice president and head of distribution, MetLife Asia; and from MetLife Bangladesh: Ala Ahmad, CEO; Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, additional managing director and chief distribution officer; Md Lutfor Rahman, assistant managing director and chief agency sales officer; Mohammed Ashraful Haque, assistant managing director and chief distribution development officer; and other senior officials.