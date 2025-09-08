Uttara Motors launches all-new Suzuki FronX SUV, Suzuki Celerio Hatchback in Bangladesh

Uttara Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Suzuki passenger vehicles in Bangladesh, has officially launched two new models — the bold Suzuki Fronx compact SUV and the smart, efficient Suzuki Celerio. Both models have been introduced with an attractive special introductory price.

The launch was held at Suzuki’s newly inaugurated Experience Center on Tejgaon–Gulshan Link Road, Dhaka.

The ceremony was graced by Mujibur Rahman, deputy managing director, and ABM Humayun Kabir, director, finance & admin, Uttara Group of Companies, alongside corporate leaders, Suzuki customers, and partners.

Mujibur Rahman said: “The launch of the Suzuki FronX and Celerio reflects our commitment to bringing world-class vehicles to Bangladesh. These models combine modern design, advanced technology, enhanced safety, and fuel efficiency — tailored for the evolving lifestyle of our customers.”

Suzuki Fronx: Equipped with a 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine, delivering 66 kW @ 6000 rpm and 133 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT.

Key highlights include a 37L fuel tank, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, an anti-theft security system, and a wide range of advanced safety and technology features, making it the ideal choice for modern SUV enthusiasts.

Suzuki Celerio: Powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0L K10 engine with AGS, producing 50.4 kW @ 5600 rpm and 91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.

Designed with safety and convenience in mind, it offers six airbags, Auto Gear Shift (AGS), engine push start/stop with smart key, SmartPlay Remote connectivity, and Hill Hold Assist.

With kerb weight of 835 kg, a 32L fuel tank, and seating capacity for five, the Celerio blends efficiency, comfort, and safety — making it perfect for urban lifestyles.