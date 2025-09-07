Inflation dips to 8.29% in August

Bangladesh’s inflation eased slightly to 8.29% in August, down from 8.55% in July.

This marked the smallest point-to-point increase since August 2022, according to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday.

The decline was mainly driven by a notable fall in non-food inflation, even as food prices continued to rise.

Food inflation continued to be a concern for low-income households as it inched up to 8.60% in August from 8.56% in July.

On the other hand, non-food inflation declined sharply, dropping to 8.90% in August from 9.38% a month earlier.

BBS data also showed that wage growth for low-paid skilled and unskilled labourers declined to 8.15%, continuing its 43-month streak in which wages have lagged behind inflation, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis for low-income households.

The Bangladesh Bank has set a target of containing inflation within a 6.5% ceiling for FY26.