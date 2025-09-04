Banglalink introduces Bangladesh’s first voice over WiFi call

Banglalink has launched Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) for the first time in Bangladesh, giving customers a smarter, clearer, and more reliable way to stay connected.

This milestone marks another significant step in Banglalink’s mission to deliver an enhanced customer experience through advanced technology.

With VoWiFi, customers can make regular voice calls over WiFi connections, whether at home, in the office, or in areas with indoor coverage gaps, enabling uninterrupted conversations.

Importantly, VoWiFi comes at no additional cost, giving customers greater flexibility and convenience in their everyday communication.

The service has been introduced as a pilot program in partnership with selected Internet Service Providers (ISPs), following approval from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Banglalink is introducing this service for both business and individual customers in select areas of Dhaka and Chittagong, with plans to gradually expand nationwide to ensure wider accessibility.

Johan Buse, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said: “At Banglalink, every innovation begins with a simple question: how can we make life easier for our customers? The launch of Bangladesh’s first Voice over WiFi service reflects that commitment. VoWiFi will make staying connected simpler, clearer, and more reliable helping our customers enjoy a seamless digital lifestyle wherever they are. This milestone underlines our promise to deliver technology that truly serves people’s needs and supports Bangladesh’s digital future. We are grateful to the regulator and stakeholders for enabling us to bring this service to our customers.”

The company is driving digital transformation by offering diverse services such as MyBL, Toffee, RYZE, and enterprise solutions, enabling customers to enjoy greater digital access in their daily lives.

The launch of VoWiFi is another step toward bridging connectivity gaps and ensuring that customers across Bangladesh experience the best of a truly digital lifestyle.