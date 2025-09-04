ACL Business Connect Series 2025: Celebrating partnerships, driving progress

Asia Coatings (Pvt) Ltd (ACL), a specialist in premium wood coating solutions and a subsidiary of JAT Holdings PLC, is strengthening its presence in Bangladesh with initiatives aimed at uplifting the entire wood coatings sector.

Beyond business, ACL is focused on driving innovation, promoting sustainable practices, and building industry capacity to raise standards across the market.

As part of this commitment, ACL recently hosted the ‘Business Connect Series 2025’ in Chittagong, a four-part engagement program designed to deepen stakeholder relationships and position ACL as a trusted industry partner.

The series featured active participation from ACL’s management team, who shared strategic insights and perspectives that enriched discussions.

Through exclusive sessions with partners including contractors, factory owners, dealers, and architects, ACL showcased its latest innovations in wood coatings, modern finishes, and technical expertise, while encouraging dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Each session provided opportunities to understand market needs, gather insights, and explore future prospects.

The series also underscored ACL’s commitment to community engagement and sustainable growth, laying the foundation for long-term partnerships and contributing to the advancement of Bangladesh’s wood coatings sector.

ACL extends its sincere appreciation to all partners, and would like to give special thanks to one of its key stakeholders and distributor, COLOR CUBE, for their outstanding support and collaboration, reaffirming ACL’s commitment to growing together and building a stronger, more innovative industry.