Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ACL Business Connect Series 2025: Celebrating partnerships, driving progress

ACL recently hosted the ‘Business Connect Series 2025’ in Chittagong, a four-part engagement program designed to deepen stakeholder relationships and position ACL as a trusted industry partner

Update : 04 Sep 2025, 03:55 PM

Asia Coatings (Pvt) Ltd (ACL), a specialist in premium wood coating solutions and a subsidiary of JAT Holdings PLC, is strengthening its presence in Bangladesh with initiatives aimed at uplifting the entire wood coatings sector.

Beyond business, ACL is focused on driving innovation, promoting sustainable practices, and building industry capacity to raise standards across the market.

As part of this commitment, ACL recently hosted the ‘Business Connect Series 2025’ in Chittagong, a four-part engagement program designed to deepen stakeholder relationships and position ACL as a trusted industry partner.

The series featured active participation from ACL’s management team, who shared strategic insights and perspectives that enriched discussions.

Through exclusive sessions with partners including contractors, factory owners, dealers, and architects, ACL showcased its latest innovations in wood coatings, modern finishes, and technical expertise, while encouraging dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Each session provided opportunities to understand market needs, gather insights, and explore future prospects.

The series also underscored ACL’s commitment to community engagement and sustainable growth, laying the foundation for long-term partnerships and contributing to the advancement of Bangladesh’s wood coatings sector.

ACL extends its sincere appreciation to all partners, and would like to give special thanks to one of its key stakeholders and distributor, COLOR CUBE, for their outstanding support and collaboration, reaffirming ACL’s commitment to growing together and building a stronger, more innovative industry.

Read More

FSIB, Union Bank, and GIB agree to merge

Banglalink introduces Bangladesh’s first voice over WiFi call

Walton declares 150% cash and 10% stock dividend

Dhaka Bank unveils financial literacy program ‘Tarunner Utshab 2025’

Nagad, Publicis Media to enhance digital marketing, expand financial inclusion

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Nagad to boost digital financial services

Latest News

Bangladesh situation sparks debate in UK parliament

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x