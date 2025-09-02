Apollo Hospital, Chennai launches information center in Bangladesh

Apollo Hospital Chennai’s Information & Services Center was officially inaugurated in the capital on Tuesday.

Naveen V, CEO of Apollo Hospital, Chennai, inaugurated the center.

The event took place at their own information center located at Level 2, Block C, Jamuna Future Park.

The occasion was further honored by the presence of MS Guru Prasad, associate vice president – international sales group revenue team, Apollo Hospital, Chennai, as special guest.

Through this Information Center, people will be able to conveniently access a wide range of services — including doctor appointments, visa invitation letters, treatment plans, and other advanced healthcare-related support and information from Apollo Hospital Chennai — all in one place.

Guests at the event expressed their enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to access world-class medical services and information from Apollo Hospital Chennai while staying in their own country.