MCCI, Policy Exchange Bangladesh hold Investment Climate Roundtable

The Roundtable Series seeks to foster dialogue on these reforms, focusing on strengthening the investment climate to unlock local and foreign private sector potential

Update : 01 Sep 2025, 07:07 PM

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) and the Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB), supported by the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), on Monday inaugurated Investment Climate Roundtable session titled “Path to Economic Turnaround: How Business Environment Fares and Priorities.”

The roundtable was graced by Mahbubur Rahman, commerce secretary, as chief guest, with special guests Shah Mohammad Mahboob, executive member of Bida, and Ben Carson, trade & investment commissioner of Austrade, who emphasized the importance of regulatory reforms and global partnerships to strengthen investor confidence.

Masrur Reaz, chairman & CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the urgency of improving the business climate and setting investment priorities.

Panelists Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Asif Ibrahim, vice chairman of Newage Group, and Doulot Akter Mala, president of ERF, contributed insights on the key challenges and opportunities shaping Bangladesh’s economic landscape.

Bangladesh’s economy has faced macroeconomic challenges since 2022, compounded by structural weaknesses such as low investment, limited export diversification, weak FDI inflows, and a fragile logistics system. Since the interim government took office in 2024, reform efforts and governance measures have raised hopes of recovery.

The Roundtable Series seeks to foster dialogue on these reforms, focusing on strengthening the investment climate to unlock local and foreign private sector potential.

The session was also attended by high-level representatives including Debra Boyce, senior trade commissioner at the Canadian High Commission, Kazuiki Kataoka, country representative of Jetro, Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of Eastern Bank Ltd, Shams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denims, Mehruna Chowdhury of UNDP, Hossain Sadat, senior director at Grameenphone and Snehashish Barua, managing partner of Snehasish Mahmud & Company (SMAC), alongside other distinguished participants from government, industry, and the diplomatic community.

