Singer Tahsan becomes Walton Lift's brand ambassador

Popular musician, actor, and television presenter Tahsan Khan has been appointed as brand ambassador of Walton Lift products.

He is set to participate as the ‘Face of Walton Lift’ in all of the branding activities of Walton Lift for the next one year.

In this regard, Walton signed an agreement with Tahsan at a splendid program held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently.

On behalf of Walton lift, National Cricket Team's All-rounder and Walton's Brand Ambassador Mehidy Hasan Miraz signed the agreement.

The signing ceremony was also attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Director SM Monjurul Alam, Walton Plaza’s managing director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Lift’s chief business officer Engr Jenan Ul Islam and other senior officials of the company.

Walton Hi-Tech’s Director SM Monjurul Alam said that Walton has set up an state-of-the art lift manufacturing plant and already invested more than Tk300 crore. At present, the annual production capacity of Walton lift manufacturing plant is 1500 units. At Walton headquarters, a 4 m/s dedicated testing tower is available for test drive of our produced lift.

"We are manufacturing and supplying European standard lifts at affordable rates. Already, a large number of Walton lifts are installed at various government and private establishments. Now, we have the capacity to fulfil the domestic demands. Our target is to reduce the import dependency of this sector as well as supply lifts in the global market. Renowned singer Tahsan has joined with this journey of Walton lift," he added.

Tahsan Khan said: “I’m happy to be part of this proud electronics brand. Walton is continuously investing in manufacturing giant products such as lifts and other hi-tech products. They are playing remarkable roles in creating huge employment and economic development of the country.”

Walton’s brand ambassador and National Cricket Team's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said: "I’ve been engaged with Walton family for the last ten years. As a Bangladeshi national, I’m feeling proud to see that Walton is manufacturing international-standard lift products in its own plants. I hoped that the journey between Tahsan and Walton lift will be successful and long-lasting."

At the lift manufacturing plant of Walton Headquarters in Gazipur, a diverse range of lift, including passenger lift, cargo lift, hydraulic car lift, hospital lift, and home and capsule lift are being manufactured.