Dhaka American Women’s Club joins global network through Fawco affiliation

The Dhaka American Women’s Club (DAWC), founded in the 1970s as a vibrant community for women in Dhaka, is proud to announce its new global affiliation with the Federation of American Women’s Clubs Overseas (Fawco.)

Fawco, established in 1931, is a United Nations–recognized non-governmental organization (NGO) with over 50 member clubs in more than 30 countries. For nearly a century, Fawco has worked to inspire and connect women worldwide, focusing on education, the environment, human rights, and health.

With this exciting new affiliation, DAWC members will benefit from Fawco’s international programs, advocacy platforms, and global conferences, while continuing to enjoy the friendships, cultural exchange, and philanthropic opportunities that have defined the Club’s role in Dhaka for decades.

“As DAWC enters this next chapter, we are thrilled to extend our community beyond Dhaka and into the global network that Fawco represents,” said Lesley Ahmed, president of DAWC.

“Our members will now have the chance to learn, share, and collaborate with women across the world, while continuing to strengthen our community here at home.”

For members, this means access to a worldwide sisterhood that offers both global perspective and local impact.

DAWC’s affiliation with Fawco ensures that the voices of women in Dhaka contribute to international conversations while also bringing home fresh ideas, resources, and opportunities for engagement.

Since its forming, DAWC has fostered friendship, cultural exchange, and support among women in Dhaka.

Through social, cultural, and philanthropic activities, DAWC creates a welcoming community for members and their families.

Founded in 1931, Fawco is a global network of independent American and international volunteer organizations.

Recognized as a UN NGO, Fawco’s mission is to inspire and connect women worldwide, championing education, the environment, human rights, and health through advocacy and global initiatives.