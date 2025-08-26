Xiaomi launches Xiaomi Redmi 15C with segment’s largest display

Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 15C with the tagline “Somoy Ekhon Amar” in Bangladesh featuring 6.9-inch biggest display in this segment and a powerful long lasting 6,000mAh battery life for entertainment enthusiast.

One of the key highlights of the device is its immersive 6.9-inch Dot Drop Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, which aims at making the smartphone experience more vibrant and comfortable for Xiaomi fans.

The device ensures a smooth and clear visual experience whether users are streaming videos, browsing content, or playing android games. Additionally, the device helps to protect the user's eyes by automatically adjusting the screen brightness according to sunlight or as needed.

For using high-quality display technology, the smartphone has earned certification in three categories (Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free) from the global certification provider TÜV Rheinland.

Another strong feature of the smartphone is its long-lasting battery life. Alongside fast charging capability, the device is equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, which allows users to enjoy extended usage on a single charge.

Additionally, the 33W turbo charging capability allows for quick charging, ensuring the device stays powered up when needed most, with a 0 to 50% charge achieved in just 31 minutes.

This device has 10W reverse charging capacity, which enables the device working as a power bank.

Moreover, the high-quality chipset used in the device keeps the phone energy-efficient and comparatively cooler during long time use.

The phone’s camera features cutting-edge technology with an AI-crafted 50-megapixel dual camera, which allows users to effortlessly capture clear and vivid photos both during the day and in low-light conditions at night.

The device’s 8-megapixel front camera offers users an excellent selfie experience.

Under the hood, this phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra Octa-Core processor, enhancing its overall performance and ensuring smoother and faster multitasking operation for everyday use.

Xiaomi REDMI 15C also includes AI face unlock and a side fingerprint sensor for secure and effortless access on the phone.

Additionally, with IP64 protection, the phone is resistant to dust and water splashes, making it a reliable companion in any environment.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said: “After the immense response from our fans for the Xiaomi Redmi 14C, we are excited to bring the new Xiaomi Redmi 15C, with a redefined, more polished design as a successor. With an advanced and enhanced user experience, we believe this smartphone will make everyday usage easier, livelier, and more enjoyable for Xiaomi entertainment enthusiast.”

Redmi 15C is available in two variant and three attractive colors: Midnight Black, Mint Green and Moonlight Blue, in all Xiaomi stores across the country.

Price of Xiaomi Redmi 15C 128GB + 6GB and 256GB + 8GB variant are priced at Tk14,999 and Tk17,499 respectively.