United Finance launches ‘UMA’ app to ensure seamless, secure digital services

United Finance PLC has officially unveiled its groundbreaking mobile application, ‘UMA’, at a launch ceremony held in Dhaka.

The event was graced by Najmul Hasan, chairman of United Finance PLC, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, managing director, and Mohammed Abul Ahsan, deputy managing director, alongside customers, stakeholders, and members of the media.

Designed to redefine customer convenience, UMA offers a secure, intuitive, and fully digital banking experience.

Through the app, customers can open deposit accounts entirely online – a first among NBFIs in Bangladesh, view deposit and loan product details in real time, download account statements and certificates instantly, and submit service requests directly from their mobile device.

Speaking at the launch, Najmul Hasan, chairman of United Finance PLC, said: “I am excited to bring our latest innovation to life for our customers. United Finance has always prioritized service, and I am confident UMA will deliver a truly seamless experience. I invite all our customers to explore and enjoy UMA.”

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, managing director, added: “UMA has been proudly developed in-house, tailored specifically for our customers. With a simplified user interface, it is designed for effortless use by people of all ages and backgrounds. The app is fully secure, ensuring complete transparency for our customers’ accounts. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the way we work.”

During the event, Mohammed Abul Ahsan, deputy managing director, showcased UMA’s key features and demonstrated how it empowers customers to manage their finances anytime, anywhere.

UMA is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Step-by-step tutorials and feature highlights will be shared on United Finance PLC’s official social media channels to help customers get started.