Npoly Group hosts ‘Elite Partners Meet 2025’ in Cox’s Bazar

Npoly Group, one of Bangladesh’s leading industrial enterprises, hosted its Dealers Conference 2025 at the five-star Best Western Heritage Hotel in Cox’s Bazar.

The event brought together Npoly’s dealers from across the country to strengthen business networks and enhance company–dealer–customer relationships.

Addressing the conference, managing director Riad Mahmud, chief guest of the conference, expressed his gratitude to the dealers, calling them “the backbone of Npoly’s business.”

He highlighted the company’s 38-year journey of delivering high-quality products in both domestic and international markets.

“Our products—PVC pipes and fittings, PVC and WPC doors, tanks, and taps—have become symbols of trust. Looking ahead, we are committed to innovation in technology and design, while maintaining our focus on quality, durability, and customer confidence,” he said.

The managing director further emphasized that the strength of Npoly lies in its dealer network, without which the company’s growth and success would not have been possible.

He reaffirmed Npoly’s vision to expand its footprint in Bangladesh and strengthen its reputation globally.

The conference was attended by Head of Departments, Sales Divisional Leaders, and senior officials of Npoly Group.

Concluding the event, the company expressed gratitude to its dealers and customers, reaffirming its commitment to exploring new horizons of growth while continuing its legacy of over 38 years as a trusted name in Bangladesh’s industrial sector, delivering innovative, durable, and high-quality products for both domestic and international markets.