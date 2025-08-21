Walton now Leed-certified for its eco-friendly Mold and Die Complex

Walton has been awarded the Leed Platinum Certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for its environment-friendly green 'Mold and Die Complex'.

For getting highest score based on its sustainable design and construction practices, promoting energy efficiency, water conservation and other environmentally responsible features, Walton's mold and die complex were awarded the Leed Platinum Certificate.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Chairman SM Shamsul Alam and Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam received this certificate at a program held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.

Among others, some senior officials from Walton and 360° Total Solution Limited (360 TSL) that provided technical facilitation in getting the Leed certification, led by international green building expert Ananta Ahmed, were also present.

Walton Hi-Tech Chairman SM Shamsul Alam said: "We are very proud for achieving the LEED platinum certification from USGBC. We want to ensure a livable and environment-friendly world for our future generation. Thus, we strongly focused on establishing sustainable and green factories. The LEED certification will further inspire us."

Thanking the authorities of 360 TSL, Walton Hi-Tech’s Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam said: "This achievement is not only about a certification, it establishes the Walton Sustainability Zero Program. Through this program, Walton has set a sustainability benchmark with the following Zero targets: zero carbon emission, zero rainwater discharge, zero night light pollution, zero heat island effect. This program will continue to guide Walton's sustainability vision, ensuring every project aligns with global climate goals and contributes to a green and resilient Bangladesh."

International green building expert Ananta Ahmed said: "With this Leed Platinum milestone, Walton has become a global sustainability leader, showing how manufacturing can be both highly productive and environmentally responsible. This achievement reflects not only Walton's business strength but also Bangladesh’s growing capability to lead in green industrial transformation."

At Walton Headquarters in Chandra, Gazipur, Mold and Die Complex was set up on 376,000 sft area meeting the highest international sustainability standards.

Natural day lighting design allows the entire complex to operate with minimal artificial lighting.

Advanced ventilation systems with rooftop exhaust and HVLC fans ensure exceptional indoor comfort.

A 2.16 MW rooftop solar power plant powers the facility, and a 100% Rainwater Harvesting & Reuse System ensures zero water discharge.