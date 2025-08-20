Shwapno launches Bangladesh’s first self-checkout counters in retail grocery

Shwapno, the country’s largest and most loved retail chain, has taken a pioneering step in transforming Bangladesh’s shopping experience by launching the nation’s first-ever self-checkout counters in grocery retail.

This milestone is powered by an in-house developed application, designed and built by Shwapno’s young and dynamic technology team with support from Sunmi, Mastercard & EBL, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to innovation and customer convenience.

This service has been initially introduced at Gulshan-1 on Wednesday, with plans for phased expansion across the country.

The inauguration program was held at Shwapno Gulshan 1 outlet with the presence of several distinguished guests and senior officials.

The event was honored by Sabbir Hasan Nasir, managing director, Shwapno, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, Rukaia Rafa, product manager, Shwapno, Md Saniul Zadid, country head, Bangladesh Team, MEA, Shanghai Sunmi Technology Group Co., Ltd, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director (DMD), head of retail & SME banking, Eastern Bank PLC, and Miraz Anik, software developer.

With the self-checkout counters, shoppers can now enjoy a seamless and independent journey: scan products, bag items, and pay instantly using contactless cards or digital wallets -all without waiting in line.

The core technology was developed in-house at Shwapno, while strategic partners supported its deployment: Mastercard facilitated the initiative by connecting Shwapno with Sunmi who provided the advanced checkout devices, and Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) enabled secure payment gateway solutions.

To celebrate the launch, Mastercard will reward customers with eco-friendly, sustainable shopping bags at Gulshan – 1 outlet, when they make transactions of Tk1,000 or more using any Mastercard at the self-checkout kiosk.

Rukaia Rafa, product manager, Shwapno said: “It’s an honor to be part of the team that built Bangladesh’s first self-checkout system. This project proves that young Bangladeshi technologists can create innovations on par with any developed country.”

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, managing director, Shwapno, commented: “Shwapno has always been at the forefront of retail innovation in Bangladesh. The launch of self-checkout counters, developed by our brilliant young technology team, is a landmark step in our journey to bring world-class convenience to our customers. We are proud to be the first in the country to introduce this service, and grateful to Mastercard, Sunmi, and EBL for their support in making this possible.”

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh at Mastercard, said: “Mastercard is delighted to co-power Bangladesh’s first self-checkout experience in grocery retail with Shwapno. This milestone reflects our commitment to advance digital innovation and enhance everyday commerce. By enabling faster and more seamless payment experiences, we’re elevating convenience for cardholders and supporting Bangladesh’s journey toward a more digitally empowered economy.”

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD, head of retail & SME banking, Eastern Bank PLC, stated: “We are proud to provide the technology backbone for this pioneering initiative. EBL remains at the forefront of digital banking, and this collaboration is yet another testament to our commitment to delivering modern, frictionless payment solutions.”

Among the attendees is Paul Frost, Commercial Counselor, US commercial service, Embassy of the United States of America.