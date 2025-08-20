BGMEA joins multi-stakeholder working group meeting

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has expressed its delight to join the multi-stakeholder working group meeting co-hosted by GIZ and Solidaridad Network Asia.

Vice President Vidiya Amrit Khan shared her valuable insights on the future of sustainability in Bangladesh's apparel sector and Director Sheikh Hossain Muhammad Mustafiz shared BGMEA's initiatives on climate action.

The session held recently brought together factory representatives, brands, donors, and service providers to align on a common climate roadmap.

Discussions highlighted the urgent need for policy alignment, financing mechanisms, and shared responsibility in achieving decarbonization.

BGMEA's ongoing initiatives; ranging from energy efficiency programs and renewable energy adoption to circularity projects and ESG data platforms; reflect the industry's commitment to building a greener, more resilient future.

At the same time, participants emphasized that brands must act as true partners by incentivizing and co-investing in sustainability.

Through group activities, stakeholders identified both challenges and solutions, from policy gaps and financing hurdles to the need for unified climate targets and scalable renewable energy models.

The event reaffirmed that collaboration is the key to climate action.