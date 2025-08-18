Za 'n Zee brings 'Pista Kulfi' ice cream in innovative couple pack

Za 'n Zee, a leading brand of Kazi Food Industries Limited, has introduced a first-of-its-kind innovative couple pack with its delightful new flavor "Pista Kulfi Ice Cream."

Every bite of this ice cream offers the rich taste of pistachios and the delightful flavor of traditional kulfi.

For the first time in Bangladesh, the 280 ml tub comes in a unique foil pack, complete with two separate spoons, making it the perfect treat for two.

This attractive ice cream pack, priced at only Tk150, will soon be available across Bangladesh in retail outlets as well as supershops.

The new Pista Kulfi was officially inaugurated on August 14 by Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited, at a grand ceremony held at Emmanuel’s Convention Center, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

The event was also attended by Syed Mohidul Hossain, head of sales; Rajib Saha, head of marketing; ABM Shoeb, head of product development; along with other senior officials and sales personnel from across the country.

At the event, the company’s CEO Tanvir Haider Chaudhury said: "We expect this new Pista Kulfi Ice Cream couple pack to set a new trend in the market, offering consumers a singular experience of sharing joy and deliciousness with their loved ones."