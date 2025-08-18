Banglalink launches new int'l roaming pack with BDT balance payment option

In an effort to simplify international mobile communication for Bangladeshi travelers, Banglalink, the country’s leading digital operator, has introduced new international roaming packs that can be purchased directly in Bangladeshi Taka (BDT), eliminating the need for foreign payment methods.

The packs offer wide coverage across 50 countries, flexible plan options based on travel needs, and seamless activation through the MyBL app.

A significant uplift from the previous practice, which required customers to use international credit or debit cards with US dollar endorsements to activate roaming services, the offering will allow travelers to purchase roaming packages using their mobile balance in taka while traveling abroad.

In an increasingly connected world, Banglalink continues to lead the way in providing services that meet the evolving needs of its customers. With the launch of the new international roaming packs, the operator is removing a major barrier to international roaming access for Bangladeshi travelers.

The service was officially unveiled recently at Banglalink's headquarters, Tiger’s Den, in the capital.

Banglalink's CEO Johan Buse, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer Taimur Rahman, and marketing director Mehedi Al Amin were present at the event, among others.

Banglalink customers can now purchase roaming packs in more than 50 countries, ensuring they stay connected with family, friends, and business partners abroad without the hassle of arranging international payment methods.

From a variety of flexible plan options designed to suit different travel durations and usage requirements, customers can pick any according to their needs.

With a simplified activation process, customers can purchase roaming packs via the ‘MyBL’ app in a hassle-free manner.

Customers can also activate services through the dedicated WhatsApp helpline at 01950111111 or just by emailing [email protected].

Users can enjoy seamless connectivity with uninterrupted voice calls and data services while traveling internationally.

“We understand the importance of staying connected when traveling, and we also understand that not everyone has access to international payment methods. This new initiative is a part of our ongoing commitment to make our services as accessible and customer-friendly as possible,” said Mehedi Al Amin, marketing operations Director, of Banglalink.

With millions of Bangladeshis traveling overseas each year for different purposes, including work, study, religious pilgrimages, and family visits, customers can now avoid the stress of purchasing foreign SIM cards or worrying about losing touch with loved ones. Banglalink’s landmark move is particularly beneficial for pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah, business travelers expanding opportunities abroad, and students pursuing education overseas, who can now maintain vital connections at home without financial barriers.