Bangladesh-China Trade & Innovation Hub returns

The 2nd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Bangladesh Exhibition 2025 is gearing up to make Dhaka the epicenter of trade, innovation, and cross-border collaboration this September 12–13 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

From engineering and technology to logistics, finance, healthcare, and beyond the exhibition will bring together leading Chinese investors and visionary Bangladeshi entrepreneurs under one roof.

The aim is to spark new ventures, drive innovation, and accelerate economic growth.

China’s landmark contributions to Bangladesh like the Padma Rail Link and Karnaphuli Tunnel have already transformed the nation’s infrastructure.

This year’s exhibition seeks to take that partnership to the next level, focusing on sustainable industrial growth and long-term economic cooperation.

Jointly hosted by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bangladesh and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (Ceab), the event is backed by influential associate partners are Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh Sustainable and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA), Bangladesh Cold Storage Association, and Bangladesh Agro-based Product Producers & Merchants Association (Bapma.)

Whether you’re looking to explore cutting-edge technologies, secure investment opportunities, or expand into new markets, BRI 2025 promises two action-packed days of networking, knowledge-sharing, and business matchmaking.