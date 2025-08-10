Toffee to stream all six seasons of Turkish epic Kuruluş Osman in Bangla

Toffee, the leading digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh, has signed an exclusive agreement with SRK Group to stream all six seasons of the globally acclaimed Turkish historical drama Kuruluş Osman dubbed in Bangla.

This landmark partnership brings the full saga of the legendary warrior Osman Bey to Bangla-speaking audiences.

The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony attended by senior representatives from Banglalink and SRK Group.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer; Golam Kibria, chief digital officer; Modasser Ahmed, deputy director, Toffee from Banglalink; and Shiplu Rahman Khan, CEO of SRK Group, were present at the ceremony among others.

Golam Kibria, chief digital officer of Banglalink, said: "We're excited to have renewed our partnership with SRK Group and exclusively bring all six seasons of the worldwide hit Turkish series Kuruluş: Osman, dubbed in Bangla as Toffee. We are committed to enhancing the digital entertainment experience for our users, offering top-tier entertainment in our own language, anytime, anywhere."

Shiplu Rahman Khan, CEO of SRK Group, added: “After a long wait, the globally acclaimed Turkish series ‘Kuruluş: Osman’ is finally returning to Toffee, a feat made possible by the relentless effort and dedication of their entire team. All seasons of the historical epic are now available to stream, exclusively dubbed in Bangla for local audiences by SRK Studios featuring 53 talented Bangladeshi voice artists.”

The addition of Kuruluş Osman further strengthens Toffee’s position as the go-to platform for premium international and local content, offering users access to a wide range of dramas, films, and original shows in their preferred language.

Toffee is available for free on Android, iOS, and web, with options for thousands of premium and free contents.