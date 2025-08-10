Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025 calls for collaborative action to transform healthcare

The Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025, held on Saturday, convened over 200 healthcare professionals, policymakers, practitioners, health researchers, clinical and non-clinical students, development partners, and service providers under the theme “Transforming Healthcare Together.”

Organized by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) in partnership with development partners, the Convention served as a national platform to reflect on the country's progress in quality of care, share learnings, and forge new collaborations for the future.

The convention was chaired by Professor Dr. Md. Abu Jafor, director general, Directorate General of Health Services.

The event was graced by Professor Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman, special assistant (health) to the Chief Adviser, as chief guest.

Special Guests included Dr. Md. Sarwar Bari, secretary, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Md. Saidur Rahman, secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Dr. Md. Zainal Abedin Tito, line director of Hospital Services Management, DGHS emphasized the critical role of implementation in transforming healthcare, stating: “Quality is not a destination; it is a daily discipline. This Convention is a signal that quality is no longer a luxury or afterthought; it is central to the way we deliver care in this country.”

Dr. Ashrafi Ahmad, National Defence College, Director General, DGFP, reflected on the ongoing transformation in the health sector, saying: “Bangladesh’s population is now beyond middle age, yet we are still striving to fully enforce Quality Improvement. Quality begins with strong leadership, followed by motivation. Our health sector is undergoing a massive transition, moving beyond project-based approaches. With support from development partners during this critical period, we are hopeful that meaningful progress will be made in this field.”

The day-long event featured a keynote presentation, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and poster presentations by 15 finalists showcasing innovative ideas and initiatives that improved the quality of healthcare service delivery.

Highlights included panels on the National Quality Framework, facility-level innovations, patient safety, public–private partnerships, health financing, and the role of physical space in shaping healthcare experiences.

Breakout sessions focused on practical and future-facing topics such as:

Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence for Quality Improvement

Quality Improvement in Priority Programs: Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Non-Communicable Diseases, and Urban Health

Quality Improvement Methods, Tools, and Approaches

The Convention also celebrated individuals leading the way in healthcare Quality Improvement (QI) by awarding 11 QI Champions from across the country.



Key Outcomes from the Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025:

National Quality Framework: Gaps in implementation were identified, highlighting the urgent need for stronger enforcement of standards, increased investment in resources, and prioritization of ongoing training to ensure sustainable quality improvement.

Facility-Level Innovations: The Convention emphasized the establishment of Quality Improvement (QI) teams across health facilities, adoption of evidence-based methods such as the PDCA cycle, enhanced documentation practices, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care.

Patient Safety and People-Centered Care: A robust culture of safety is essential, with efforts focused on infection reduction, strict adherence to safety protocols, and increased leadership engagement to maintain accountability and improve health outcomes.

Health Financing and Public-Private Partnerships: Participants called for significant increases in budget allocations dedicated to quality improvement, improved financial oversight, and strengthened collaboration between government and private sectors to expand equitable access to quality healthcare.

Capacity Building: Continuous professional development and training for healthcare workers were identified as foundational pillars to empower staff, improve service delivery, and sustain quality gains.

These key outcomes highlight the collective commitment to advancing healthcare quality across Bangladesh. Reflecting on the importance of this gathering, the chief guest, Professor Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant (Health) to the Chief Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, remarked: “Quality cannot thrive in silos it requires connected systems, empowered people, and responsive leadership. This Convention marks the beginning of a broader quality movement that will drive us closer to Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development. Together, we must ensure that the right care reaches the right people at the right time, every time.”