IFIC Bank achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security management

IFIC Bank PLC has been awarded the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for meeting the global standards and requirements in information security management.

The certification has been granted by the international certification body Bureau Veritas in recognition of the bank’s commitment to ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of customer information through robust security management systems.

To mark the achievement, a certificate handover ceremony was held on Thursday at the bank’s head office in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

Sohel Azad, country manager of Bureau Veritas, officially handed over the certificate to Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank PLC.

The event was also attended by Md Monitur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam, and KARM Mostofa Kamal, deputy managing directors of the bank; Dilip Kumar Mandal, chief financial officer; Mohammad Sahin Uddin, head of treasury; Md Nazmul Haque Talukder, head of data processing & IT system management; Mukut K Barua, CIF operations manager of Bureau Veritas; and KBM Tareq, regional sales manager (certifications), along with officials from both organizations.

This achievement reaffirms IFIC Bank’s ongoing commitment to protecting customer data, ensuring robust information security practices and maintaining operational resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.