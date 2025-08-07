Magic Bauliana 2025: Bangladesh's biggest folk reality show to commence

The largest folk reality show in Bangladesh, "Magic Bauliana," is once again returning to its audiences.

The official announcement for the fifth season of the competition, which is sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited and an initiative of the Sun Foundation and will be broadcast on Maasranga Television, was made on Thursday during a press conference held at a five-star hotel.

The event was attended by Malik Mohammad Sayeed, CEO of Square Toiletries Limited; Ajay Kumar Kundu, CEO of Mediacom Limited and executive director of Maasranga Television; and Dr. Jasmin Zaman, head of marketing at Square Toiletries Limited.

"Magic Bauliana" is more than just a music competition; it is a vital platform for preserving and promoting the tradition of Bengali folk music and introducing this cultural genre to the new generation.

Since its launch in 2013, the show has provided a stage for numerous young talents to emerge and has played a significant role in reviving the authentic spirit of Baul and folk music.

The Magic Bauliana YouTube channel has nearly 200,000 subscribers and 50 million views, which is a significant achievement in the digital promotion of folk music.

The show's popular songs have also been released on Spotify and other international audio streaming platforms, establishing Magic Bauliana as a crucial representative of folk music on a global scale.

Additionally, a music archive has been created through the publication of a book titled "Lokogaaner Shuddho Shongkolon.”

After the audition phase, selected contestants will participate in grooming sessions and a master selection process, from which the chosen talents will get the opportunity to perform in the studio rounds.

The entire show will be broadcast on Maasranga Television, concluding with a spectacular grand finale.

This season's judges are Shafi Mondol, Partha Barua, and Nigar Sultana Sumi. "Magic Bauliana" is not just a competition; it builds confidence in new artists and paves the way for them to develop into true professionals both at home and abroad.

Talents like Iti Ibrahim, Kamruzzaman Rabbi, and Nayan Sutradhar have emerged from this stage to usher in a new chapter of Bengali folk music.

This event ensures song ownership, royalties, and fair evaluation for contestants, which lays the foundation for their professional artistic careers.

The "Magic Bauliana" event is an initiative of the Sun Foundation, sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited, organized by Maasranga Television, with Mediacom Limited as the Creative and Event Partner, and Bishwo Rang as the Wardrobe Partner.

To participate, visit: www.magicbauliana.com.bd or call 08000888000. This time, "Show Your Magic with Baul Tunes!"