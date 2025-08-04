Monday, August 04, 2025

Ryze launches AI-enabled offers celebrating the power of youth

The campaign introduces a SIM offer that includes six months of benefits, featuring 50GB of data, 300 minutes of talk time, complimentary access to Toffee Premium content, and a suite of AI-powered productivity tools

Update : 04 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM

RYZE, the AI-powered youth-focused brand by Banglalink, has launched a new series of promotional offers aimed at celebrating the contribution of young Bangladeshis and expanding digital access through tailored voice, data, and AI services.

The campaign introduces a SIM offer that includes six months of benefits, featuring 50GB of data, 300 minutes of talk time, complimentary access to Toffee Premium content, and a suite of AI-powered productivity tools. The tools - Summaryze for document summarisation, Grammaryze for writing enhancement, and Avataryze for creative expression - are being offered free of charge as part of the initiative to support both academic and personal growth.

As part of the campaign, RYZE has also rolled out a set of youth-centric data and voice bundles. The Starter Pack provides 7GB of data for 3 days at BDT 97. The Blaze Bundle includes 25GB of data and 50 minutes of talk time for 7 days at BDT 197. The Vibe Plan offers 25GB of data and 200 minutes of talk time for 30 days at BDT 297. For more intensive users, the Fly Bundle provides 60GB of data and 300 minutes of talk time for 30 days at BDT 497. Each plan includes unlimited data calling on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and IMO, along with full access to Toffee Premium and AI tools.

The newly introduced bundles and SIM offer reflect Banglalink's broader digital strategy aimed at empowering young users with the flexibility, connectivity, and technological resources to thrive in a digitally-driven environment.

