Bangladesh secures 20% US tariff rate

Bangladesh has secured a 20% US tariff rate—comparable to its key apparel-sector competitors such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan and Indonesia, which received rates between 19% and 20%.

As a result, Bangladesh's relative competitiveness in apparel exports remains unaffected, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

By contrast, it said, India received a 25% tariff after failing to reach a comprehensive agreement with the US.

The Bangladeshi delegation was led by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, with National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman also participating in the negotiations held in Washington, DC.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin expressed confidence that Bangladesh will remain competitively positioned as the United States has reduced its previously imposed retaliatory tariff by 17%, setting the new rate at 20% on imports from the country.

Commenting on the development, he said: “With the imposition of a 20% tariff on Bangladeshi exports, we believe our competitive standing will be maintained. There is no immediate concern over disruptions to our exports to the US market. However, we had hoped for a rate below 20%.”

“We negotiated carefully to ensure that our commitments aligned with our national interests and capacity,” said Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s national security adviser.

“Protecting our apparel industry was a top priority, but we also focused our purchase commitments on US agricultural products. This supports our food security goals and fosters goodwill with US farming states,” he said.

“Today, we successfully avoided a potential 35% reciprocal tariff. That is good news for our apparel sector and the millions who depend on it. We have also preserved our global competitiveness and opened up new opportunities to access the world's largest consumer market,” Khalilur added.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday said they proudly congratulate the Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, a decisive diplomatic victory.