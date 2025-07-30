Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Tariff Talk: Bangladesh hopeful after first day's meeting

'We expect a significant reduction in tariffs,' says Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman

Photo: CA's Office Press Wing
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 01:49 PM

Dhaka has reported positive progress in negotiations with the United States over reducing a 35% reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladeshi goods.

On the very first day of discussions in Washington on Tuesday, the Bangladeshi delegation received a green signal from the US regarding the tariff reduction, confirmed Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman.

He said: “We made progress at Tuesday’s meeting. Officials from the US Trade Representative (USTR) indicated that the tariff imposed on Bangladesh would be reduced; we received that signal.”

Mahbubur added: “We expect a significant reduction in tariffs. However, it is too early to say exactly how much. Further meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. We are hopeful that something positive will come out for Bangladesh.”

However, the first two rounds of talks failed to produce a positive outcome for Bangladesh.

More to follow...

US-Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce Tariff
