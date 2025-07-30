Daraz Bangladesh partners Hisense to expand access to world-class electronics

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, has announced a strategic partnership with global consumer electronics brand Hisense through Fair Electronics, the authorized manufacturer and distributor of Hisense products in Bangladesh.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in Daraz's ongoing efforts to expand digital retail accessibility and offer customers access to world-class products through its platform.

The partnership features a dedicated "Hisense | Fair Electronics Mall Flagship Store” on Daraz Mall, the brand destination on Daraz which certifies a curated selection of 100% authentic products directly from trusted local and international brands.

This offers Bangladeshi consumers convenient access to Hisense's comprehensive range of innovative home appliances including televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Hisense, recognized as the official partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and globally ranked No.1 in the 100-inch plus TV category, brings its cutting-edge technology to Daraz's extensive customer network.

Ben Yi, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh and chief commercial officer of Daraz Group, formalized the agreement with Fair Group chairman Md Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub at a signing ceremony held at Fair Group's office in Dhaka.

Jason Wang, GM of Hisense South Asia Office from Hisense International were present among others at the event.

Mutassim Daiaan, director of Fair Group, said: "We’re excited to partner with Daraz to bring Hisense’ world-class technology and products to even more consumers in Bangladesh. This collaboration allows us to tap into Daraz’s extensive digital reach and deliver a seamless online shopping experience."

“This collaboration with Hisense marks a strategic step forward in our mission to accelerate e-commerce adoption in Bangladesh. By expanding access to premium, innovative home appliance s products, we're continuing to raise the bar for customer experience. It also reflects our broader strategy to strengthen Daraz’s position as South Asia's leading e-commerce platform through meaningful brand partnerships,” remarked Ben.

The official Hisense | Fair Electronics Mall Flagship Store under this strategic collaboration is live.

Customers across Bangladesh are able to enjoy exclusive online offers and nationwide delivery, making premium Hisense products more accessible than ever through Daraz’s trusted platform.