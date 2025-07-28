Monday, July 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
United Finance reports 6% profit growth in H1 of 2025

The meeting was chaired by board chairman Najmul Hasan, where the half-year financials and business other proposals were approved

Update : 28 Jul 2025, 02:23 PM

United Finance PLC has posted a 6% increase in net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, underscoring continued financial resilience and disciplined execution.

The results were formally endorsed during the company’s 234th board meeting, held at its corporate head office.

The second quarter marked a standout performance, with net profit soaring 360% over Q1 2025, driven by operational prudence and strategic realignment.

Earnings per share rose to Tk0.17, up from Tk0.16 a year earlier.

As of June 2025, gross assets stood at Tk26,634 million, reflecting a stable balance sheet.

The company’s previously reported Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 4.98% for the year 2024, remains one of the lowest in the industry— a testament to United Finance’s portfolio quality and robust risk management.

Managing director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam commented: “Despite external challenges, United Finance is cruising forward with unwavering commitment to governance and internal control. While our portfolio slightly contracted since December 2024, prudent operations have enabled both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter profit growth. We remain optimistic about achieving a strong 2025, powered by our renewed strategy and purpose-led vision.”

The meeting was chaired by board chairman Najmul Hasan, where the half-year financials and business other proposals were approved.

Board Directors in attendance included Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Mahenoor Sultana Rashid, Kayes Khalil Khan, Kutubuddin Akhter Rashid, and Khondaker Zayed Ahsan.

Independent directors Prof Mohammad Omar Farooq, Jahidur Rahman, and Prof Mahfuzul Hoque were also present.

Managing director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director Mohammed Abul Ahsan, chief financial officer Lingkon Mondol and acting company secretary Labiba Mahjabin participated in the meeting as well.

