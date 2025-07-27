Taaga honours women leaders at ‘Taaga Outstanding Young Professionals Award’

Taaga, a fashion and lifestyle brand by Brac-Aarong, hosted its Taaga Outstanding Young Professionals Award 2024-25 ceremony at the Brac Centre Auditorium in Dhaka.

The event recognized and celebrated the achievements of young Bangladeshi women who are setting remarkable benchmarks in their professional fields.

The event began with a welcome address and was followed by a speech from Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of Brac Enterprises.

In her remarks, Abed emphasized Taaga’s mission of empowering women through creativity, ethical leadership, and sustainable action.

The Taaga Outstanding Young Professionals Award is a flagship initiative by Taaga that aims to spotlight and celebrate exceptional young women leaders under the age of 35.

Beyond recognition, the award seeks to empower these changemakers by fostering a growing community rooted in ethical leadership, forward-thinking innovation, and a deep sense of social responsibility, inspiring a new generation of women to lead with purpose and impact across industries.

“Tonight, we are celebrating women who don’t wait for opportunities—they create them,” Abed stated.

“These young professionals embody effectiveness, innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness, and they represent not just the leaders of tomorrow but the leaders of today.”

The award ceremony highlighted the exceptional journeys of nine finalists, selected through a rigorous and competitive process from 309 nominations across 109 organizations nationwide.

A jury panel comprising senior professionals from bKash, The Daily Star, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., Bata Bangladesh, HSBC Bangladesh, Lanka Bangla Finance PLC, Brac Enterprises, and Pathao oversaw the comprehensive evaluation process.

Three outstanding women were recognized as the winners of the 2024–25 Taaga Outstanding Young Professionals Award: Saima Sultana Teresa, head of product & development at Standard Group; Aysha Rahman, deputy manager, procurement at Marico Bangladesh Ltd.; and Ayesha Khatun Ananya, senior executive, collection at Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd.

The evening concluded with a vibrant networking session, offering attendees an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and celebrate the collective impact of Bangladesh’s next generation of women leaders.