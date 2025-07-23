Idcol hands over 50C to Govt from its net profit

State-owned financial institution Infrastructure Development Company (Idcol) has paid a dividend of Tk50 crore to the government on Wednesday from its profits in the fiscal year 2024.

The dividend check was formally presented to Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed at the Ministry of Finance by key figures from Idcol.

Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Department (ERD) and chairman of Idcol, along with Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, director at Idcol and secretary of the Finance Division in the Ministry of Finance, were pivotal in handing over this significant dividend.

Salehuddin Ahmed expressed admiration for Idcol's role as a trailblazer in financing renewable energy, infrastructure, and energy efficiency projects in Bangladesh.

He highlighted Idcol as a driving force for inclusive and sustainable financing practices.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals including Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Idcol, SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO, Nazmul Haque, chief investment officer, Md Enamul Karim Pavel, head of renewable energy, M Maftun Ahmed, company secretary and Nazmul Haque Faisal, EVP, corporate affairs all representing Idcol.

This initiative underscores Idcol's commitment to driving positive change through strategic financial investments in vital sectors, setting a commendable example for sustainable development and inclusive growth in Bangladesh.