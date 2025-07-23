Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Idcol hands over 50C to Govt from its net profit

The dividend check was formally presented to Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed at the Ministry of Finance by key figures from Idcol

Update : 23 Jul 2025, 06:02 PM

State-owned financial institution Infrastructure Development Company (Idcol) has paid a dividend of Tk50 crore to the government on Wednesday from its profits in the fiscal year 2024.

The dividend check was formally presented to Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed at the Ministry of Finance by key figures from Idcol.

Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Department (ERD) and chairman of Idcol, along with Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, director at Idcol and secretary of the Finance Division in the Ministry of Finance, were pivotal in handing over this significant dividend.

Salehuddin Ahmed expressed admiration for Idcol's role as a trailblazer in financing renewable energy, infrastructure, and energy efficiency projects in Bangladesh.

He highlighted Idcol as a driving force for inclusive and sustainable financing practices.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals including Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Idcol, SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO, Nazmul Haque, chief investment officer, Md Enamul Karim Pavel, head of renewable energy, M Maftun Ahmed, company secretary and Nazmul Haque Faisal, EVP, corporate affairs all representing Idcol.

This initiative underscores Idcol's commitment to driving positive change through strategic financial investments in vital sectors, setting a commendable example for sustainable development and inclusive growth in Bangladesh.

Read More

Bangladesh awaits US response to tariff talks

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Prof M Zubaidur Rahman elected chairman of Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds transparent recruitment, merit-based assessment program

Musawat Shams Zahedi new managing director of Novartis Bangladesh

Latest News

Bangladesh awaits US response to tariff talks

India to send burn-specialist medical team to Dhaka

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x