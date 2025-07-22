Tuesday, July 22, 2025

IIX, Brac EPL Investments to develop Orange Bonds, Sukuk in Bangladesh

The collaboration will unlock new pathways for channeling capital toward women, women-led enterprises, and underserved communities

Update : 22 Jul 2025, 08:16 PM

To develop and promote Orange Bonds and Sukuk in Bangladesh, IIX and Brac EPL Investments will collaborate on several fronts, including supporting the readiness of potential bond issuers, coordinating domestic and international investor outreach, engaging with regulators to foster a supportive investment environment, advising on complementary thematic financial instruments (e.g., green, social, and sustainability), providing technical and advisory assistance, and raising awareness and engagement. 

Prof Durreen Shahnaz, founder and CEO of IIX, said: “Bringing Orange Bonds and Sukuk to Bangladesh is not just about innovative finance, but represents a powerful driver for empowering women and communities and transforming entire underserved sectors in the country. By mobilizing significant international and domestic  capital towards gender and climate outcomes, the Orange instruments will drive systemic change for a more inclusive and sustainable future for Bangladesh while developing the nation’s capital markets for sustained access to market-based financing”

Syed Rashed Hussain, CEO of Brac EPL Investments, added: “As a climate-vulnerable nation with a significant number of SME and women-led enterprises, Bangladesh can benefit from Orange Bonds, sustainable bonds, and other impact-investment instruments. Supportive policies and regulations, a strong impact ecosystem, and the involvement of key stakeholders can help attract global impact investors, fund inclusive growth, and unlock greater value for Bangladesh.”

This landmark partnership between IIX and Brac EPL Investments marks a critical step toward positioning Bangladesh as a regional leader in sustainable finance and thematic bonds.

The collaboration will unlock new pathways for channeling capital toward women, women-led enterprises, and underserved communities, ensuring the country’s transition to middle-income status becomes a springboard for sustainable and equitable growth.

