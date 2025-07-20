Sunday, July 20, 2025

Prompt to Product brings Bangladesh’s AI builders together at Pathao HQ

The latest edition of the Product Pulse series, powered by Manus AI and partnered by Shikho AI, showcased how local teams are turning AI prompts into real products

Update : 20 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM

Prompt to Product, part of the ongoing Product Pulse event series, brought together over 100 engineers, product managers, and designers at Pathao HQ for an evening focused on how generative AI is reshaping the way teams build and ship software.

Powered by Manus AI and partnered by Shikho AI, the event featured live demos, short-form Q&A, and curated networking—all aimed at showcasing how local builders are turning prompts into working products, faster than ever before.

The event was hosted by Fahad Ahmed, founding product leader at Pathao and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree.

As the organizer behind Product Pulse and Prompt to Product, he has brought together Bangladesh’s growing community of AI builders, product thinkers, and early-stage founders for focused, high-signal gatherings.

With over 1,000 applications and only 120 selected attendees, Prompt to Product maintained its commitment to quality over scale.

The audience included startup founders, indie hackers, engineering leads, and rising product talent—many of whom are already shipping AI features or launching new tools across sectors.

The evening’s demos highlighted Bangladesh’s growing capacity to build with AI at both depth and speed:

  • Shikho AI demonstrated a personalized AI tutor designed for local learners, teachers and parents following the national curriculum
  • Monsha AI shared their teacher-facing copilot, already used by thousands of educators
  • Nabiq, developed by Markopolo, offered a look into marketing automation built on AI
  • Verbex.ai demoed its voice-first AI assistant that turns spoken input into action-ready tasks
  • Agent Jeff, a legal assistant for contracts and compliance, was demoed live.

Each product was presented in a short, 10-minute slot, followed by a tight Q&A segment featuring two questions from the host and two from the audience.

The format kept energy high and allowed participants to focus on traction, challenges, and learnings—not pitches.

“Events like Prompt to Product give the local tech community a real edge,” said Shahir Chowdhury, founder and CEO of Shikho.

“They create a space for builders to talk honestly about what’s working and what’s not, and to learn directly from each other.”

The event wrapped with open networking and an “asks & offers” round, reinforcing its focus on peer-to-peer connection.

A post-event WhatsApp group has already seen follow-up demos, job referrals, and early-stage collaborations.

