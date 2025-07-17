BB honours Sri Lanka’s PABC for foiling $20m cyberfraud attempt

Bangladesh Bank on Thursday accorded a reception to honor officials from Pan Asia Banking Corporation (PABC), Sri Lanka, for their vigilance, professionalism, and integrity in preventing a $20 million fraudulent transaction during the 2016 Bangladesh Bank reserve heist incident.

The event was graced by the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, the Inspector General of Police and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh.

Top executives from Pan Asia Bank, including the awardees themselves, were also in attendance.

Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank conveyed his gratitude for playing an exemplary role in preventing a financial breach that could have resulted a significant loss.

Their integrity protected not just monetary assets, but also reinforced the values that bind the global financial community together, he added.

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Baharul Alam thanked the Sri Lankan Bankers for the due diligence they performed and the help they extended while the investigation team from Bangladesh was there in Sri Lanka.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahsan H Mansur stated: “This ceremony goes beyond the act of recognition. It is a tribute to ethics, prudence, and human values that transcend borders. The decisive action taken by these Sri Lankan officials protected not only Bangladesh’s financial interest but also reinforced global trust in the integrity of the banking system.”

The event also celebrated the enduring partnership between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, emphasizing shared commitments in financial regulation, cybersecurity, and regional cooperation.

It featured cultural showcases and multimedia presentations highlighting Bangladesh’s economy, natural beauty, and global contributions to peacekeeping and inclusive finance.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of bilateral cooperation between the central banks and a pledge to deepen collaboration in areas such as financial crime prevention, technology-driven oversight, and cross-border regulatory coordination.