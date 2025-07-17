Idcol wins 4 awards at the Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2025

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol) received four awards at the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Awards 2025, highlighting its excellence in sustainable infrastructure financing, green energy investments, and innovative project finance in South Asia and Africa.

The awards, presented during the Corporate & Investment Banking Awards and Wholesale Banking Awards ceremony in July in Singapore, recognize Idcol's leadership in the industry.

The Asian Banking & Finance Awards are renowned for honoring outstanding performance, innovation, and impact in project finance and fund management in Asia.

Idcol's achievements at the ceremony solidify its position as a key player in shaping climate-smart, socially inclusive, and commercially viable infrastructure and energy solutions.

Its recognition included:

- Green Deal of the Year

- Project Infrastructure Finance Deal of the Year in Bangladesh

- Domestic Project Finance Bank of the Year

- Green Financing Bank of the Year in Bangladesh

These accolades showcase Idcol's pivotal role in driving sustainable initiatives.

For instance, the Green Deal of the Year was awarded for managing a $20 million fund under the Malawi Electricity Access Project, contributing to Malawi's growth in the off-grid energy market in East Africa.

Additionally, the recognition for the Project Infrastructure Finance Deal of the Year acknowledges Idcol's funding of a 115 MW Independent Power Plant in Northern Bangladesh, expected to benefit over 500,000 households and businesses.

Idcol's impact extends to the Domestic Project Finance Bank of the Year award, recognizing its financing of a Solar Park in Sirajganj, set to reduce over 73,800 tons of CO₂ annually.

The institution also received the Green Financing Bank of the Year award for its contributions to industrial decarbonization through the Solar Rooftop Program, financing 48 rooftop projects totaling 163 MWp across various sectors.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO of Idcol, expressed his appreciation, stating:

"These accolades underscore Idcol’s pivotal role in structuring climate-smart, socially inclusive, and commercially viable infrastructure and energy solutions. Whether electrifying off-grid communities in Malawi or scaling infrastructure and renewable energy in Bangladesh, Idcol remains focused on structuring sustainable investments that align with national goals and global climate priorities.”